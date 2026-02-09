Delhi will become Khalistan: Bomb threats sent to at least 15 schools

New Delhi: More than a dozen schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting heavy security deployment and precautionary evacuations. Of these, eight threats were later declared hoaxes, officials said.

The threat email sent to Delhi schools on Monday, February 9, allegedly carried provocative messages like “Delhi will become Khalistan” and “In memory of Afzal Guru”, police said. The emails also threatened of possible blast inside Parliament on February 13 at 1.11 pm, prompting heightened alert among multiple security agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city during the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations.

“A total of 15 schools have reported receiving bomb threats so far. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises and thorough checks are underway,” a DFS official said, adding that out of the total, eight have been declared a hoax.

The schools that received the threats are:

Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment

Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar

DTEA School in INA and Lodhi Road

Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini

CM SHRI School in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh

Aadharshila Vidyapeeth in Pitampura

Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh

Jaspal Kaur Public School in Shalimar Bagh

Manav Sthali School in New Rajendra Nagar

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas in Dwarka

Bal Bharati School in Rohini

As a precautionary measure, the school premises were evacuated, and students and staff were moved to safe locations. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog units, are conducting search operations at the affected schools.

Senior police officers said cyber teams have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email, while security arrangements across sensitive locations in the capital have been reviewed.

No suspicious object has been recovered so far from any of the school premises, officials said, adding that searches were continuing and further details were awaited.

Parents anxious over repeated bomb threats

Parents said the recurring alerts are causing anxiety to children and their families, and disrupting routine school activities.

A father of a student from Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road, said such incidents had become frequent and deeply unsettling for families.

“This has become so common that almost every month we get a call from the school and immediately start panicking. It affects our children mentally and also disturbs parents, who are called away from work in the middle of the day,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Sweta, a mother of two students from an Air Force school, said children are distressed by repeated evacuations.

“Our children feel helpless. They were sitting in the ground from 8 am till noon, without water or their lunch boxes. We had received a similar call just a day earlier. There is always fear — today it is a call, what if something unfortunate happens tomorrow,” she said.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School, Dwarka, said the school had installed a hooter system on campus. “Whenever we receive such an email, the hooter is sounded and students assemble in the ground within five minutes. We regularly conduct mock drills and evacuation exercises and remain in contact with the education department,” she said, adding that schools can only take precautionary steps.

Geeta Gangwani, principal of Bal Bharati School, Rohini, said security had been tightened around the campus.

“We have doubled vigilance outside the school, restricted visitor entry, kept a close watch through CCTV cameras and remained in constant touch with local police” she said.