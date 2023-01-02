Delhi woman death case: Victim’s family, supporters protest

New Delhi: Family members and supporters protested outside the Sultanpuri Police station on Monday following the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman, who was dragged for a few kilometres by a car.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play in the incident. The family members said that she had left home around 6.30 p.m. on December 31 and her phone was found to be switched off around 10 p.m.

“I had a conversation with her at around 9 p.m., she said she will return around 3-4 a.m. We were informed by the police in the morning about her accident. I was taken to the police station and was made to wait,” said the deceased’s mother.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday also asked police to clarify if the woman was sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history.

The woman died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for a few kilometers in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The woman’s clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

A five-member team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini will examine the spot where the body of the woman was found and also the offending vehicle.

According to a senior police official, the forensic experts have also been involved to examine the scene of crime, vehicles involved and collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which will ensure successful prosecution.