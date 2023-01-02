Rajouri blasts: Rs 10L ex gratia, govt job for 4 victims including a child

Rajouri/Jammu: The IED blasts that shook the Valley on Sunday in Rajouri district have left 4 people, including a child dead and six injured.

Police sources said that suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at the bunker of the CRPF’s 28 Battalion near Mirza Kamil chowk in Hawal area of Srinagar. The attack took place between 9 am to 930 am.

Speaking to PTI, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the injured are currently being treated. “The area has been surrounded for searches,” the senior police official said.

Strongly condemning the attack, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Monday Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

A complete shutdown was witnessed over the protest against the Dangri attack and the IED blast rocked Rajouri town.

(The story has been edited with inputs from PTI)