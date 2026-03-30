Delhi woman dies after husband hits her with gas cylinder

New Delhi: A woman was killed after she was struck with a gas cylinder by her husband in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police sources said on Monday, March 30.

The incident came to light after police received information about a domestic dispute turning violent in the locality. A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman critically injured, a source said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to initial findings, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a gas cylinder during an altercation at their home. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, the source said.

Police have secured the scene and initiated a detailed investigation. Further details are awaited.