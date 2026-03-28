57-year-old woman mauled to death by leopard in UP village, locals hold protest

Bijnor: A 57-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard while she was working with her husband in a field near a forest here, police said on Saturday, March 28.

The incident took place at Hidayatpur Chauhadwala village in Afzalgarh area on Friday evening.

According to Forest Ranger Pradeep Sharma, the woman, Kranti Devi, was taking a rest while her husband Ranjeet was working nearby.

“A leopard suddenly emerged from the fields, grabbed Kranti Devi by the neck, and dragged her into the thickets,” Sharma said.

Ranjeet chased the feline with a wooden stick, but by the time the leopard dropped the woman and fled into the forest, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who blocked the Kalagarh Road in protest. The blockade was lifted after police and administration officials pacified the protesters.

Station House Officer Vijendra Rathi said the body has been sent for autopsy.

Ranger Sharma said a cage is being installed in the area to capture the leopard.

The woman’s family will be provided compensation in accordance with the government rules, he added.