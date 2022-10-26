Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: Two days after Diwali, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday at 349.

The adjoining NOIDA’s AQI was also recorded at 360, under the ‘very poor’ category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the AQI stood at 357 (under very poor category) at Anand Vihar at 12 pm, ITO registered an AQI of 259, Lodhi Road of 195 under the moderate category, Patparganj of 268.

However, the pollution levels in the national capital were lowest post-Diwali this year.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that this year pollution level in the national capital was the lowest after Diwali compared to the last five years.

Sharing the figures of the last five years, Gopal Rai said that this year, there had been a reduction of 30 percent in pollution compared to last year itself. “Thirty percent lesser firecrackers were burst in Delhi this Diwali, people are becoming aware”, the environment minister had said.