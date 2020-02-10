Delhi’s air quality remains “very poor”

A+ A-

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi remained in a “very poor” state on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 310, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The pollution may rise in the next few days due to low winds and farm fires, predicts SAFAR.

The SAFAR has advised the sensitive groups to avoid all physical activity outdoors and to keep medicine handy if they are asthmatic.

The Supreme Court ordered the Anti-Pollution Authority on Monday to step up surveillance and enforcement to check local sources of pollution and crop burning in view of the predicted dip in air quality.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had said hot mix plants, ready mix plants, and stone crushers will continue to remain closed in Delhi-NCR.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of the “very poor” category today and to the lower end of the “severe” category.

It is advised to avoid outdoor activities to the maximum and refer to a doctor immediately if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty.

Intern Anhaar Majid