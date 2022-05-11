Delhi’s daily Covid cases dip to three figures, 1 more death

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 970 fresh Covid cases, as against 1,118 on the previous day, as well as one more death, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally dipped to 3.34 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,202.

With 1,238 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,65,755. The number of patients being treated in home isolation is 4,071.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,97,141, while the death toll has risen to 26,184.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,882 in the city.

A total of 29,037 new tests — 19,740 RT-PCR and 9,297 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,81,22,587, while 31,011 vaccines were administered – 3,003 first doses, 13,129 second doses, and 14,879 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,38,01,687 according to the health bulletin.