‘Delhi’s Got Latent?’: Rekha Gupta’s old tweets targeting Kejriwal spark row

Delhi’s new chief minister Rekha Gupta is embroiled in a controversy over her old posts on Twitter, now X, targetting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, hours after being sworn in. BJP supporters of the 50-year-old chief minister Gupta shared old posts to mock Kejriwal’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly election after AAP’s 10-year rule.

All the tweets have since been deleted.

The chief minister’s older tweets indicate she is a fierce critic of Kejriwal and AAP and has used memes to mock the former Delhi CM several times, even stooping to target his parents.

Rekha Gupta’s old tweets

In one of these tweets which dates back to August 12, 2016, the chief minister likened Kejriwal to a cockroach.

Her post read, “After coming back media asl Kejriwal – tumhe kaise patha ki Modi tumko maarna chatha hai (How do you know that Modi wants to kill you?)?

Kejriwal: Meine Modi ko bazaar se laal hit khareed the dekha tha (I saw Modi buying ‘Laal Hit’ (a popular insect killer) from the market).”

In another tweet, Delhi CM Gupta makes a disrespectful post about Kejriwal’s parents.

“Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi teri baap ki bhi nahi hai jo tu yahan mukhya mantri bankar bakwas kar raha hai. Delhi janta ki hai, aur janta hee tujhe teri maa ki kok main vaapis bhijwayegi. Kamina kahi ka (Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi doesn’t belong to your father either, so stop talking nonsense as the Chief Minister here. Delhi belongs to the people, and they will send you back to your mother’s womb. Scoundrel!).”

Senior international journalist Rana Ayyub shared another of CM Rekha Gupta’s old tweets where the latter insulted Kejriwal’s mother.

“The new chief minister of Delhi, the national capital Prime Minister Modi raising the bar of the country every single day. Delhi’s got latent?” stated Rana Ayyub in a story on Instagram. She was taking a dig over the controversy stirred over YouTuber Beer Biceps aka Ranceer Allahabadia’s remarks on a comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’ hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

A controversy erupted and several FIRs were registered after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex went viral on social media.

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Ranveer Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

TMC MP slams Delhi CM’s old posts

Trinamool Congress MP and former journalist Sagarika Ghose was one of the Opposition leaders who posted about Delhi CM’s old tweets.

“Disturbing reports on social media on Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s past abusive language and rowdyism. What a far cry from the hard-working and gracious Sheila Dixit and the articulate parliamentarian Sushma Swaraj. But this is the ‘new’ BJP where vicious abuse and vitriol have been normalised,” Ghose alleged.

Disturbing reports on social media on the new Delhi Chief Minister @gupta_rekha 's past abusive language and rowdyism. What a far cry from the hard working & gracious Sheila Dixit and the articulate parliamentarian Sushma Swaraj. But this is the "new" @BJP4India where vicious… — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) February 20, 2025

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM

BJP’s debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Delhi CM on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the party’s return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena.







