Delhi’s Tri Nagar remains volatile amid claims of pig worship

New Delhi: Tensions remain high in Tri Nagar, northwest Delhi, after Muslim residents who protested the presence of pigs in the area were reportedly attacked twice within a single week.

Weeks after several pigs were being kept in cages outside Hindu houses, and treated as deities, the animals were dying one by one.

Abdul Bari, a footwear shop owner in the colony, was accused of being the “mastermind” behind the deaths. Despite denying the allegations, he has been repeatedly harassed by the residents.

CCTV footage from April 14 shows Bari being chased by a group of men. He is only saved after entering his house.

Bari claimed that for almost a year, members of the Residents Welfare Association, identified as Sachin, Ashwani, and Manish, have been disturbing the colony’s delicate peace.

He alleged that the members demand money from Muslim residents and accuse them of altering the area’s demography by increasing their population.

In another video dated February 20, residents of Tri Nagar are seen engaged in a violent clash with some people armed with sticks. According to local reports, the video shows Hindutva workers attacking other Muslim families.

Liyakat has previously told the media that some Hindu residents in the neighbourhood are trying to drive away Muslims. “They are trying to push us out of our own homes. We are very troubled. We are insulted again and again, called ‘jihadi’ and ‘Pakistani’ every day.”

Also Read Caged pig placed outside Muslim houses in Delhi’s Tri Nagar

Even though the dispute goes back to last year, it first came to light on April 6, when a clip showed residents placing pig cages outside the doors of specific houses — those belonging to Muslim families. The footage spread quickly. So did the videos that followed.

The Tri Nagar Police have remained unreachable, sparking concerns over potential police inaction.