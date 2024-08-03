‘Delighted to speak with the new Egyptian Foreign Minister’: EAM congratulates Dr Abdelatty

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke with Egypt’s new Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and congratulated him on assuming the role.

Jaishankar said that he is “looking forward” to work with him.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to speak with the new Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.”

“Congratulated him on assuming this responsibility and look forward to working with him,” he added.

India and Egypt, both possessing rich histories as among the world’s oldest civilisations, have enjoyed close ties dating back to ancient times. Their collaboration extends across various domains, including political cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Since the assumption of office by President Sisi’s government in June 2014, Jaishankar visited Cairo in August 2015, underscoring the enduring nature of diplomatic engagements between the two nations. President Sisi reciprocated with his second State Visit to India in January 2023, further cementing the bilateral bond.

A commemorative stamp was issued on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt, symbolising their enduring friendship.

Prime Minister Modi’s landmark State Visit to Egypt in June 2023 further reinforced the bilateral ties, culminating in the conferment of Egypt’s highest civilian award, the “Order of the Nile,” upon him.

Meanwhile, on July 23, Jaishankar extended warm greetings to his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and the Government and people of Egypt on their National Day, underscoring India’s steadfast dedication to advancing their strategic alliance.

“Warm greetings to FM Badr Abdelatty and the Government & people of Egypt on their National Day. Reiterate our commitment to take our strategic partnership forward,” said Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar had previously participated in a commemorative event in New Delhi alongside Egypt’s Ambassador to India Wael Hamed, commemorating Egypt’s National Day. During the event, Jaishankar emphasised India’s unwavering commitment to bolstering the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Describing Egypt as a crucial and esteemed strategic partner, Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Egypt’s leadership and citizens, highlighting the deepening of ties in recent years.

He referenced President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit as the Chief Guest during India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations in 2023, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent official visit to Egypt, which elevated bilateral relations to a strategic level.