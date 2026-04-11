Delimitation based on 2011 census may threaten southern states: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Saturday, April 11, said that delimitation based on the 2011 Census will threaten the existence of southern states.

“If the delimitation is conducted without considering the caste census, southern states may lose their political significance, and governments at the Centre could be formed without their adequate representation,” Vikramarka said.

Addressing a gathering at Rvindra Bharti on the occasion of Jyotirao Phule’s 200th birth anniversary, Vikrmarka said, “Southern states are leading the way in driving social transformation and are collectively exerting pressure on the Centre for equitable policies.”

He alleged that the Centre has reduced the share of tax revenues allocated to southern states as part of a strategy to weaken them.

Vikramarka also highlighted the disparity in tax devolution for southern states, explaining that Telangana receives only Rs 0.37 for every Re1 contributed to the Centre. In contrast, Tamil Nadu and Keralam receive 0.29 and 0.61, respectively.

Drawing a comparison with northern states, Vikranmarka said that, in contrast, Bihar receives Rs 6.53 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.17 for every Re 1 contributed.

He stressed that ignoring caste census data in delimitation would harm weaker sections across the country and stressed the need for a collective struggle to safeguard their rights.

Social justice

Speaking of social justice and governance, the Deputy CM said that the Telangana Assembly has unanimously passed a bill providing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies. “The bill has been sent to the Centre and is currently awaiting approval,” he said.

He urged the Centre to approve the bill so that policies based on the caste census could be implemented in Telangana.

Vikramarka praised the ideals of Jyotirao Phule and addressed the reformer as a great visionary. He recalled an incident where Phule faced humiliation at a friend’s wedding, which became a turning point in his lifelong struggle for social reform.

“Phule’s efforts for women’s education were highlighted—he established schools and even appointed his wife as a headmistress when no facilities existed,” the deputy CM said.

He also said that Phule’s fight extended beyond caste discrimination to gender equality and social transformation.

Education

Speaking of the measures taken by the Telangana government in the education sector, Vikramarka said that the government has allocated 13.5 per cent of the budget to education, reflecting its commitment to building an equitable society through education.

“The government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools with international standards, where children from all communities study together up to Class 12,” he said

He claimed that the quality of the diet provided at the government schools has improved. “Monitoring mechanisms have been strengthened from the Chief Secretary to village-level officials,” he added.

The deputy CM also said that the Telangana government will introduce a breakfast scheme for 20 lakh students in government schools from June 2.

He reiterated that Telangana Public Schools will be established in every constituency with an investment of Rs 15 crore each.