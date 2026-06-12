Delimitation Bill may come up at Telangana Assembly in July: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, July 12, said that he has credible information that the state government would be tabling the Delimitation Bill in July to increase the number of Assembly constituencies in the state.

He reportedly said that even if the delimitation exercise to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats is not taken up, it can be done in the state since the provision for performing delimitation in the two Telugu states has been enshrined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

KTR said that only after the delimitation exercise is done, his party would take a decision on who to field from where in the next Assembly elections.

Congress-BJP hand in Natarajan’s rejection: KTR

Predicting that Congress will be restricted to the number 3 party in the next Assembly elections, he said the BRS will primarily be competing against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in those elections.

He also said that someone from the Congress working closely with the BJP must have leaked the information about the case pending against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, which hasn’t been disclosed in her Rajya Sabha election affidavit, resulting in the rejection of her nomination in Madhya Pradesh.

He sought to know who was the black fish in the Congress who revealed the information about Meenakshi Natarajan.

Revanth will ensure Congress doesn’t come back to power: KTR

KTR felt that the decisions being taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would ensure that Congress wouldn’t be able to return to power in the state for another 20 years.

“Congress cancelled the Airport Metro right after coming to power. If that project was completed, much of the traffic problems would have been addressed. Even the Telangana High Court has been pulling up HYDRAA for its excesses. They are making collections in the name of HYDRAA. We have restored a hundred lakes in the city but we never publicised it. But they are making tall claims by restoring just two lakes,” KTR said.

He also said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will soon be going on a bus yatra across the state, the dates of which will be finalised by the party chief himself.