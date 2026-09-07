Deliver every notice, Telangana CEO tells BLOs in SIR meeting

Hyderabad: Heading a meeting on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Telangana, the state Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharsan Reddy on Monday, September 7, directed booth-level officers (BLOs) to deliver every notice to the elector concerned.

The CEO said this in a meeting with Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, and G.S. Chary, Dy. CEO, as he held a video conference with the Commissioner, GHMC, and District Election Officer, Hyderabad, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).



He also discussed at length the conduct of hearings under SIR. On the delivery of notices, the CEO said that BLOs should seek the assistance of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to locate electors’ addresses, particularly in urban areas.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

To clear the backlog, they can utilise additional logins provided to the districts. The BLOS, he said, must also ensure that the list of unmapping and anomalies’ cases are shared with political parties during meetings with them, and to encourage BLAs to participate in the claims and objections period.

The CEO said that BLOs and their supervisors must make sure that documents are properly uploaded, as per the ECI guidelines.

He said that computer operators should not make mistakes, and if they do, the EROs/AEROs will be held responsible.

The supervisors must visit residences of senior citizens or people with disabilities in areas where hearing locations have not been covered.

The CEO also reviewed the progress in all districts on the serving of notices, hearing schedules, and clearance of pending cases in ERO and DEO logins.