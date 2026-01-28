Delivery agents transporting drugs will face strict action: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, January 28, warned against the misuse of e-commerce and courier services to deliver marijuana and other banned substances and said enablers will face strict legal action over it.

Holding a high-level coordination meeting with representatives from telecom companies, internet service providers, food delivery apps, courier firms and transport aggregators at the old Commissioner’s Office in Basheerbagh, Sajjanar asked them to establish a dedicated wing within their organisations to promptly respond to the police’s queries.

He also asked all firms to enforce stringent surveillance mechanisms to detect illegal activities. Sajjanar said that service providers must immediately alert the police upon identifying suspicious parcels, and any entity found facilitating anti-social activities, even due to negligence, will face strict legal action.

He took a serious note of harassment complaints from female passengers and asked transport aggregators to maintain constant supervision over their drivers to prevent such instances.

Additionally, he asked aggressors to take disciplinary action against cab and bike taxi drivers who cancel rides after hearing the location and cause inconvenience to the public.