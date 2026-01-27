Hyderabad Police roll out AI-based duty allocation system

The system automatically generates personalised posting orders and enables instant communication with personnel through an AI-powered chat interface.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launch the AI-based duty allocation system for CAR unit on Tuesday
Hyderabad: Marking a major shift towards technology-driven policing, the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, January 27, launched a generative AI-based duty allocation system for the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit.

“Our objective is to leverage artificial intelligence to handle administrative processes, allowing the police force to focus entirely on policing. The AI-driven model will ensure transparent and objective postings, while enabling senior officers to focus on core policing functions,” City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said during the launch.

Key features

The system was developed in just two months and replaces the manual duty allocation process. It uses the Hungarian Method for score-based allocation, taking into account parameters such as seniority, number of days spent in reserve, rewards, disciplinary record and health scores.

It also automatically generates personalised posting orders and enables instant communication with personnel through an AI-powered chat interface.

The platform has processed 1,796 applications and allocated 208 posts across categories, including the Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office, Traffic and interceptor vehicles

