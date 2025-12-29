Delivery boy held for ‘sexually harassing’ woman during Christmas celebration

He touched her inappropriately and fled.

Representational image

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old delivery boy was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman during the Christmas celebration at a mall here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Manoj Chand, hails from Assam and worked for an online food delivery service, they said.

According to police, the woman along with her husband and child had gone to the mall on December 25. The mall was crowded as visitors had come over to celebrate Christmas.

The woman was standing next to a large Christmas tree inside the mall, when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol touched her inappropriately and fled, a senior police officer said.

She immediately alerted her husband and police personnel who were deployed there as part of the security amid the festivities swung into action and nabbed the accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was arrested, police added.

