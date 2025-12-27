Five persons detained for vandalising Christmas decorations in Ahmedabad mall

Ahmedabad: Five persons were detained for allegedly vandalising Christmas decorations at Palladium Mall near Thaltej on SG Highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The accused are members of a lesser-known Hindu outfit called ‘Bhagwa Sena’, the official said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the men knocking down trees with Christmas decorations in the mall.

“Five people have been detained in connection with the vandalism. A case is yet to be registered,” Vastrapur police station inspector LL Chavda said.

Protest at Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad

Members of Bhagwa Sena objected to Christmas decorations ahead of Dec 31, overturning a Christmas tree and causing brief commotion. City police intervened promptly, detained some protesters, and restored order. pic.twitter.com/hf5sNfbQLW — Our Ahmedabad (@Ourahmedabad1) December 27, 2025

Bhagwa Sena chief Kamal Raval said his outfit was not opposed to celebrations of any other religion but insisted that malls celebrate Hindu festivals as well throughout the year.