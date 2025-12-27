Five persons detained for vandalising Christmas decorations in Ahmedabad mall

Videos circulating on social media showed the men knocking down trees with Christmas decorations in the mall.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 9:22 pm IST
A broken Christmas tree at a mall in Ahmedabad
A broken Christmas tree at a mall in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Five persons were detained for allegedly vandalising Christmas decorations at Palladium Mall near Thaltej on SG Highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning, a police official said.

Advertisement

The accused are members of a lesser-known Hindu outfit called ‘Bhagwa Sena’, the official said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the men knocking down trees with Christmas decorations in the mall.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Five people have been detained in connection with the vandalism. A case is yet to be registered,” Vastrapur police station inspector LL Chavda said.

Bhagwa Sena chief Kamal Raval said his outfit was not opposed to celebrations of any other religion but insisted that malls celebrate Hindu festivals as well throughout the year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 9:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button