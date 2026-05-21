Delivery boy held for supplying mule accounts, earned Rs 50K per account

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old delivery boy was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday, May 21, for allegedly supplying bank accounts for cybercrime activities.

Dilip Singh, from Jeedimetla, was paid Rs 25,000 for each savings account and Rs 50,000 for each current account. He was a mule account holder, police said.

The delivery boy worked for a gang involved in trading fraud, digital arrest, online gaming, stalking, part-time job frauds, and other online financial scams.

Dilip had come into contact with the cybercriminals through an Instagram advertisement in 2024. After clicking the advertisement link, he was able to communicate with the fraudsters through WhatsApp, who offered him money in exchange for bank accounts.

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When Dilip asked what the accounts would be used for, the fraudsters reportedly admitted to using them for cybercrime. Despite knowing the illegal use, he willingly participated for easy monetary gains.

He allegedly collected and forwarded bank account details, ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks, cheque books and other linked banking materials to cyber fraudsters for commission, police said.

Upon his arrest, police seized Rs 1.02 lakh cash, three phones, 12 debit cards and one credit card, three bank passbooks and seven cheque books.

Investigation also revealed that certain bank employees allegedly colluded with the accused persons in facilitating the opening and supply of bank accounts. Further investigation is underway to identify the role of additional persons and bank networks.