Dell unveils its latest commercial laptops in India

New Delhi: To further elevate the hybrid work experiences for organisations, Dell Technologies on Wednesday unveiled its latest commercial portfolio — Latitude and Precision laptops — in the country.

The company said that all the latest commercial devices come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.”Work is no longer limited to the 9-5 culture and the work PC is no longer just relegated to work.

The new-age devices need to become a complete endpoint solution. That is why we created an accessible and personalized approach to our latest commercial portfolio that is outcome-driven for today’s rapidly evolving workplaces,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

“The new Latitude and Precision devices reflect our hybrid work expertise and cutting-edge technology, both of which help customers simplify their IT and steer the future of work with the best employee experience,” Belgundi added.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC.

Meanwhile, Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration is said to be the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop. The new Latitude 7430 provides an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy.

The new Precision 5470 comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. It delivers performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations.

Meanwhile, the Precision 5570 comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.