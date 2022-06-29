Sony unveils Inzone PC gaming brand with new headsets, monitors

Singapore: In a bid to expand its gaming footprint, tech giant Sony has launched new headsets and monitors under a new brand called “Inzone”.

The new lineup, launched in Singapore, will feature two new wireless headsets, the Inzone H9 with 32 hours of battery life and Inzone H7 with 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the Inzone H3.

All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

“With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems,” Yukihiro Kitajima, Head of Game Business and Marketing Office, Sony Corporation, said in a statement.

“We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming,” Kitajima added.

The company said that Inzone monitors, which are not available in the Asia Pacific region, feature incredible, high-resolution and high-dynamic-range pictures, while the headsets include superior sound and 360 Spatial Sound for gaming.

Inzone H9 and Inzone H7 include an on-screen indication, so players can easily adjust settings on their headset and see the settings reflected on the screen in the PlayStation5 Control Center, along with gaming and chat balance, allowing players to change the volume balance between game audio and voice chat from the headset. It also comes packed with features including the ability to work with Tempest 3D AudioTech, which allows players to enjoy the immersive sounds when gaming with greater spatial expression.