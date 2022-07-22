Dell unveils storage innovations for increased intelligence, automation

Dell PowerStore is aimed at keeping businesses future-ready at all times. The upgrade will allow low-latency end-to-end NVMe connectivity using existing infrastructure.

Published: 22nd July 2022
New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Friday launched software-driven modern storage solutions across its industry-leading storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility.

The company said that these advancements — PowerStore, PowerMax, and Dell PowerFlex — will give businesses a secure and flexible environment to derive critical insights to grow in the digital era.

“Our storage advancements are aimed at helping businesses prepare for today and tomorrow’s business challenges,” Manish Gupta, Vice President & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

“Businesses with a future-driven outlook in the age of digital progress have the unique opportunity to avail our industry-leading offerings such as PowerMax, PowerStore and PowerFlex, which give them better cyber-resiliency and optimise their processes across environments,” he added.

Dell PowerMax continues to be the world’s most secure mission-critical storage solution for businesses in a Zero-Trust environment. The new upgrades will introduce cyber resiliency advancements, including cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments.

Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure consolidates traditional and modern workloads with new file services that allow for unified block and file capabilities on a single platform. It simplifies multi-cloud and DevOps with the broadest file and block support for all major Kubernetes and container orchestration platforms from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware.

The company mentioned that PowerStore and PowerMax are available for customers. PowerFlex advancements will be available in the third quarter of 2022.

