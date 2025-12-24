Deloitte India to expand Google partnership with AI-powered cybersecurity

New Delhi: Deloitte India on Wednesday announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, aiming to enhance digital security for businesses and government organisations in India.

The partnership will help clients design and run modern Security Operations Centres (SOCs), transition their legacy systems to the cloud, and adopt “security-as-a-service” models.

It is designed to enhance organisations’ threat detection and response capabilities, ensure compliance with data protection requirements, and enable them to manage security operations without maintaining large in-house SOC teams.

“The reasons for this partnership are multifold. As organisations across India accelerate their digital transformation, they are facing a combination of challenges, including an AI-enabled threat landscape, rising expectations around data localisation and regulatory compliance, an acute cybersecurity talent gap, and fragmented security tools that limit visibility.

“The partnership has been established to address these needs with an integrated, cloud-native security operations approach that uses AI to help defend against AI-enabled threats, consolidate security data and tooling, and provide managed security services at scale,” said Anand Tiwari, Partner, Deloitte India.

This collaboration will also help organisations align technology with regulatory expectations, covering compliance and policy needs for security observability, threat monitoring, and incident management. It will support key Indian regulations — including those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India Act (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — ensuring adherence to local and global data protection frameworks.