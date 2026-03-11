Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations 2026, the demand for handmade seviyah soars in Hyderabad.

The traditional ingredient is a key component of sheer khurma, a sweet dish made with milk, dates, and dry fruits. It is served during the festive celebrations.

Sheer khurma, which translates to “sweet milk,” is a rich and creamy dessert that is served during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Prepared with a blend of seviyah, milk, dates, and dry fruits, the dessert is traditionally served as breakfast on Eid morning and offered to guests throughout the day.

In Hyderabad, a handful of families from the older parts of the city have been crafting handmade seviyah for generations.

A few of them reside in Chaderghat. One of them is Saleem Khan, who prepares the handmade seviyah.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khan said that he has been in the profession for the past 40 years. He said that it costs Rs 300–350 per kg in wholesale, whereas in the case of retail, it is available at Rs 400–500 per kg.

Unlike machine-made seviyah, which often turns mushy when mixed with milk, the handmade variety retains its texture and enhances the dish’s overall taste.

3–5 times costlier

Due to its superior quality, the handmade seviyah remains 3–5 times costlier compared to the machine-made version.

Despite higher costs, the demand for handmade seviyah remains high in Hyderabad ahead of Eid celebrations 2026.

Creating handmade seviyah is a labor-intensive process that requires skill and patience.

The preparation begins months before Eid, with artisans dedicating hours to producing the delicate strands of vermicelli. However, the bulk of the sales occur during Ramzan, as families stock up for the festive season.