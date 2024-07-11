Demat accounts surge to 162 mn in June, NSE active clients reach 44.2 mn

New Delhi: The number of demat accounts increased to 162 million in June, jumping 4.2 million (month-on-month), a report showed on Thursday.

In the current fiscal, the average monthly demat accounts addition has been 3.4 million to date.

In June, the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) continued to gain market share in terms of the total number of demat accounts, according to the report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On a year-on-year basis, the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) lost 420 bp/620 bp market share in total/incremental demat accounts, the report mentioned.

The number of active clients on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased 3.1 per cent (on-month) to 44.2 million in June.

Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 64.4 per cent of total NSE active clients in comparison to 58.2 per cent in June 2022.

Online brokerage Zerodha reported a 2.1 per cent increase in its client base to 7.7 million (on-month), with a 20 basis point (bp) decline in market share to 17.3 per cent.

Groww reported a 5.4 per cent increase in its client count to 10.9 million, with a 55 bp rise in market share to 24.7 per cent. Angel One reported a 3.4 per cent increase, said the report.