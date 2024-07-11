Homegrown Indkal to manufacture Acer-branded smartphones in India

New Delhi: Homegrown Indkal Technologies on Thursday announced its foray into the smartphone market under a trademark licencing agreement with the Taiwanese electronics company Acer, in which it will design, manufacture and distribute smartphones under the Acer brand in India.

“Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high-end processors, top-notch camera technology and a host of premium features across the range,” Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said in a statement.

Indkal Technologies will launch a wide range of smartphone models under the Acer brand in mid-2024, expecting to quickly build strong momentum and a significant market share.

Also Read Foldable smartphone shipments in India up by 19 pc in Q1, Samsung leads

“We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expand end-user choices and enrich their experience in the Indian market,” said Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated.

This venture signifies the entry of a major computing brand into the Indian smartphone market, highlighting the segment’s immense growth potential.

With a focus on smartphones priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000, this market will now see strong competition, the company said.

These devices will be available for purchase through both e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores across the country.