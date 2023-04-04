Democracy under threat, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said democracy in the country is under threat, and hit out at the Centre over its alleged “divide and rule” policy.

He alleged both democracy and economy were at the verge of collapse due to the Centre’s wrong policies.

Addressing the maiden national conference of the DMK-sponsored All India Federation for Social Justice through video conferencing, Soren said the opposition unity was to protect the rights of ST, SC, minorities, OBC and women.

“The country has completed 75 years of independence and we are still worried about social justice. At a time which is being termed Amrit Kal and (phrases like) Vishwa Guru (are being used), we are demanding social justice. …at present the country’s democracy is in danger,” Soren said.

“A situation of divide and rule has been created in the country which is a matter of concern. Today, the politics of ‘I will not work, I will not let you work’ is taking place in the country. The country’s economy is collapsing. Farmers, labourers, educated youth in the country have been deprived of their rights… definitely this is a sign of taking the country backward. At present, all the institutions which provide employment are being badly demolished,” Soren said.

He alleged that institutions like the Railways and banks are being given to private hands.

The previous BJP government had cleverly worked to reduce the OBC reservation, he alleged, adding “as soon as our government was formed in the state, we made some changes in the reservation rules and included OBC reservation in the ninth schedule to 27 per cent. We sent a proposal to add, but that proposal was returned by the then Governor of Jharkhand”.

He alleged the manner in which constitutional powers are being “misused” in the country is a matter of concern for the coming generation.

“Today the situation has become such that when any person talks about social justice or tries to make people aware about things, then he has to go to jail. In the last few years, many dignitaries are being tortured in different ways who have tried to launch a campaign for social justice,” Soren said.

Top Opposition leaders on Monday strongly pitched for a caste survey at a DMK-convened conference on social justice which also saw calls for forging unity to take on the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

The conference was seen by many as a show of strength by the Opposition with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joining in to raise their voice against “oppression” of backward classes.

The meeting saw a chorus from Opposition leaders demanding a caste survey, with RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav making a strong case for it, citing that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has already announced a caste-based survey which has begun.