Democracy’s triumph, defeat of dictatorship: Hemant Soren on bail to Manish Sisodia

Apex court granted bail to the AAP leader in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

Published: 9th August 2024 1:21 pm IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia as a “triumph for democracy” and “defeat of dictatorship and injustice”.

The apex court granted bail to the AAP leader in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

“It is a triumph for democracy and defeat of injustice and dictatorship,” said Soren in a post on X.

Extending thanks to the top court, Soren congratulated the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

“His (Sisodia’s) struggle will become history and inspire future generations,” Soren posted.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

