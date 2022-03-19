Demolishing Osmania hospital building not proper: High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court opposes the demolition of the Osmania General Hospital building. The high court made it clear that if the state government plans to demolish the Heritage building on the basis of a committee it set up, then the high court will intervene. The high court also made it clear that the decision of the Committee report is not enough for undertaking the demolition of the Heritage building.

The high court suggested the opinion of IIT structural engineers and Architects regarding the sturdiness of the structure in order to take steps for its renovation. The bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavali is hearing the Public Interest litigations (PILs).

Some of these PILs are in favor of demolishing the existing building in order to construct a new one. Other petitioners are seeking its restoration.

These PILs have been pending in the High Court for the past 6 years.

Meanwhile, the director of medical education Dr Ramesh Reddy has submitted an affidavit in which he said that before the demolition of the Heritage buildings several different aspects have to be looked into.

The state government has set up on March 10 a 4-member committee including R&B engineer in-chief, public health and Panchayat Raj engineers as well as chief city planners of GHMC. This committee is likely to submit its report within 15 days. On the basis of the report, the state government is likely to make a decision.

The attorneys of those who are in favor of preserving the Heritage building are suggesting that a new building could be constructed on the plot of 26 acres adjoining the Heritage building.

In recent years many Heritage buildings were demolished by the state government.