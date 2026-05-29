Demolition without notice not proper: Telangana HC raps HYDRAA on Kokapet action

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, May 28, pulled up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over an alleged demolition carried out at a residential compound in Kokapet without prior notice, observing that such action, particularly when a land dispute is already sub judice, was “not proper.”

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed interim orders directing HYDRAA and other authorities to maintain status quo at the Jaistha Villa compound in Kokapet village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, after hearing a vacation house motion petition filed by the Jaistha Villa Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Cooperative Society.

What triggered the petition

The society moved court challenging an alleged demolition carried out by HYDRAA officials on May 26. Justice Bheemapaka questioned why the agency had proceeded with the action without issuing any prior notice to residents or the society.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that Survey no 84 in question measures 9.19 acre, of which 8.14 acre are classified as patta land. Of this, the government had earlier acquired 1.09 acre – classified as “Sarkari Shikam” land – for a pond restoration project. The remaining 6.14 acre were developed by Goldfish Adobe Private Limited through agreements with landowners.

Villas were constructed on the plot and handed over to residents in 2019, the counsel submitted.

The counsel alleged that despite residents attempting to meet HYDRAA officials and present their case, they were not heard. They also alleged that officials entered the premises on May 26, attempted to demolish the rear compound wall and erected fencing without prior notice.

The High Court directed that the status quo be maintained at the property pending further hearing.