Dengue cases see spike in June as monsoon creeps into Telangana

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season brings much-needed relief from scorching temperatures, Telangana is witnessing increasing cases of dengue with at least 263 cases reported in June.

According to a report by the Telangana government’s Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, June witnessed a spike in Dengue cases from the 113 that were reported in May. However, this marks a decrease from the previous year’s figures of 188 cases in May 2023 and 284 cases in June 2023.

However, in the case of Malaria, the state witnessed a dip in June. There were 21 reported cases of Malaria in May of this year, dropping down to 9 cases in June, compared to 29 cases in May and 14 cases in June of the previous year. Despite this improvement, Telangana officials stressed the need for continued vigilance in all districts to prevent any upsurge in cases of monsoon-borne diseases, especially Dengue and Malaria.

Telangana government’s advisory to prevent Dengue, Malaria

In an attempt to tackle the rising threat of Dengue and Malaria cases, the government of Telangana has issued an extensive set of guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

Citizens are urged to cover all water tanks and containers tightly to prevent mosquito breeding, and to regularly empty and clean coolers to eliminate potential breeding grounds. Proper disposal of unused containers and other items susceptible to water accumulation is emphasized to curb mosquito breeding during the monsoon season.

Additionally, individuals are advised to change water in flower vases, plant pots, and birdbaths weekly, and to cover toilet seats when leaving home for extended periods.

Wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito repellents are recommended to avoid mosquito bites, along with installing wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent mosquito entry. Bed nets are also advised during dengue fever outbreaks, along with the use of aerosols and vaporizers during the day.

As part of proactive measures, the government is set to implement a “Friday-Dry Day” program weekly to raise awareness and focus on preventing and controlling dengue fever.

Citizens are urged to seek medical attention promptly at government health facilities if they experience fever or other acute symptoms, rather than resorting to self-medication.

Moreover, the government has ensured readiness by equipping public health facilities with special beds, IV fluids, essential medicines, and ORS sachets, available through local health workers.