Denied Jubilee Hills ticket, Naveen Yadav resigns from AIMIM

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader of Jubilee Hills, V Naveen Yadav, resigned from the party on Wednesday after being denied a ticket.

During a press meet held at his residence on Wednesday, Yadav said he was upset as the party did not give him a ticket despite several assurances earlier. “Will be contesting MLA election as an independent candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency,” he posted on X.

Will Be Contesting MLA Election as an Independent Candidate From Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency #TelanganaElections2023 #Jubileehills — V. Naveen Yadav (@VNaveenYadav) November 8, 2023

“I was called and told that I would be given a ticket from Jubilee Hills constituency. But some other person was declared the party candidate. I have resigned from the AIMIM and will be contesting as an Independent candidate,” he told reporters.

The AIMIM leader, who is influential in Jubilee Hills constituency, said the people want him to contest and fight for their rights and solve their issues. “People have faith in me and want me to contest the elections. I am confident people will support me” Naveen Yadav said.

He said the Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin doesn’t know anything about the Jubilee Hills constituency and people will not vote for him.