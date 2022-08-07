Denied ministerial berths, JD-U will not join Modi government

Patna: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Sunday said it had decided not to join the Narendra Modi government at the Centre after its demand for two ministerial berths was rejected by the BJP.

State Education Minister and JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “We are not going to join the Narendra Modi cabinet. The JD-U needed the desired respect from the BJP but it did not happen. Hence we have decided to avoid inclusion in the Narendra Modi government.”

However, he added that this decision “will not affect our alliance with BJP in Bihar”.

Also Read KCR has no moral courage to face Modi: Bandi Sanjay

The statement of Chaudhary is an indication of the sour relationship between JD-U and BJP in Bihar, and this could be the reason for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining distance from the BJP and skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on Sunday.

A political churn seems underway in Bihar with sources have said that JD-U has called for a meeting of every MLA, MLC, and MP of Bihar. Though the date has not been finalised yet, it is possible that it will be held any time in the next 3 to 4 days.

Besides the JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also called for a similar meeting on August 9. The meeting will be held at the official residence of party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.