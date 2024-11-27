Deny minorities voting rights: Saint amid Karnataka Waqf Board dispute

A Hindu saint, on Tuesday, November 26, called for introducing a new law that denies voting rights to Muslims in India.

The statement was made by Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt Kumara Chandrashekaranatha who was speaking at a protest rally organised by Bharatiya Kisan Sangha against the Waqf Board.

“Deprive Muslims of voting rights. Then they will mind their own business, and everyone can live in peace,” he said.

He claimed that in Pakistan, non-Muslims do not have the right to vote and hence a similar law should be followed in India, where Muslims are the minorities. His remark comes against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute where several farmers and landowners received notices stating that their land belongs to the Waqf board in Karnataka.

“The Waqf Board is claiming ownership of lands and buildings without any legal basis. This is a grave injustice. Taking away land that rightfully belongs to others is not Dharma,” the Hindu saint said.

“If their properties are snatched, will they keep quiet? They will not,” he added.

Terming Muslims as violent people, the Hindu saint said, “We do not hate anyone. We are peace-loving people who live in harmony with others. However, they (Muslims) are violent. They lack ethics, rules, and Dharma, and this is unacceptable.”