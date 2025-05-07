Deport Pakistanis illegally living in Telangana: BJP to Governor

Hyderabad: BJP leaders have urged the Governor to take immediate action to deport Pakistanis residing illegally in Telangana.

A delegation led by the party’s OBC Morcha National President K Laxman met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, May 6, and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Later, speaking to the media, Laxman said, “In view of national security, we requested the Governor to take steps to identify and deport Pakistanis staying in various parts of Telangana without valid documents or with expired visas.”

He further explained that the Governor assured them he would speak to the DGP and take appropriate action.