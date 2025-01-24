Deportation risks force Hyderabad students in US to quit jobs

Hyderabad: In the wake of expected tighter immigration policies under the Trump administration, many Hyderabad students in the US have quit part-time jobs due to fears of deportation.

These students are now adhering to strict visa regulations despite facing financial challenges.

Why do Hyderabad students in US quit jobs?

Indian students who are on F-1 visas are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week on-campus.

However, in order to meet high living expenses, many students from Hyderabad and other cities take part-time jobs in restaurants, gas stations, or retail stores.

Now, as students realize that violations of visa rules may result in deportation, they are starting to adhere strictly to the laws and are quitting part-time jobs.

Also Read Naming of Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover approved

How are they surviving?

On the condition of anonymity, a student from Hyderabad in US said that he is relying on savings and avoiding any part-time jobs off-campus as it may lead to complications.

Another Hyderabad student mentioned that he is considering taking help from family back home instead of risking a violation of visa rules.

The abrupt halt in earnings has also led to emotional challenges. Many students feel overwhelmed by the uncertainty of their situation.

For now, Hyderabad students in the US remain hopeful that the situation will stabilize in the coming months. Until then, they are relying on limited resources and moral support from family and peers to navigate this difficult time.