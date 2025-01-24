Naming of Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover approved

Hyderabad: The naming of the Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover on National Highway 44 was approved on Thursday.

Yesterday, the GHMC Standing Committee, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, approved naming the flyover as Dr. Manmohan Singh Expressway.

Proposal for underpasses approved

The Standing Committee also approved proposals for the construction of flyovers and underpasses in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, plans for a steel flyover and underpass at Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, KBR Park Entrance Junction, and Mugdha Junction were also approved.

Ramps at Manmohan Singh flyover, also known as Hyderabad’s Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover

The flyover spans 4.04 kilometers, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

The bi-directional structure connects Aramgarh with Zoo Park significantly improving traffic flow in the area.

Now, ramps are being constructed near Janata Petrol Pump for traffic coming from Danama Jhopdi and Shastripuram and heading towards Aramgarh.

Another ramp is being built at Hasan Nagar X-road for traffic moving from Aramgarh towards Hasan Nagar, Danama Jhopdi, and Shastripuram.

Once operational, the ramps at Hyderabad’s Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover are expected to further ease traffic congestion in several key areas of the city.