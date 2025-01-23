Hyderabad airport on high security alert until Jan 30; entry of visitors barred

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport which is officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has heightened security measures and barred the entry of visitors ahead of Republic Day in response to a general intelligence alert.

The enhanced security protocols will remain in effect until January 30 to ensure the safety of passengers and airport operations.

‘Plan trips,’ urges Hyderabad airport

The airport authorities have urged travelers to plan their trips accordingly and cooperate with security personnel to avoid any inconvenience.

RGIA has advised passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance to account for the additional time required for security checks.

The airport’s management has emphasized that these measures are crucial for maintaining safety and security during a time of heightened vigilance.

Routine security measures

Every year, Hyderabad airport increases its security protocols ahead of national celebrations such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

These measures are part of standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of travelers and staff during times of potential threat.

Performance in 2024

As per data from GMR Airports Limited, the airport witnessed record-breaking monthly passenger traffic of 27.05 lakh in December 2024 which is 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Monthly trends show steady growth throughout the year. In January, 21.81 lakh passengers were recorded. In February, there was a slight dip to 20.77 lakh.

In March, passenger numbers climbed to 22.16 lakh. There was a marginal decline to 21.96 lakh in April. However, May saw a sharp rise to 23.91 lakh.

The upward trend continued with 22.23 lakh passengers in June, 22.66 lakh in July, and 23.30 lakh in August.

Although September witnessed a slight dip to 22.61 lakh, October saw a surge in passenger traffic to 24.95 lakh. Growth continued in November and December, with passenger numbers increasing to 25.32 lakh and 27.05 lakh, respectively.

In view of the huge footfall at Hyderabad Airport, it is even more important to enhance security measures ahead of Republic Day.