Infosys to offer 17000 jobs in Hyderabad, expand campus

Hyderabad: A leading IT giant Infosys has unveiled plans to expand its campus in Hyderabad and offer 17,000 new jobs in addition to the existing 35,000 positions.

The IT giant is going to expand its campus located in Pocharam.

Infosys’ massive investment to create jobs in Hyderabad

Infosys plans to construct new IT buildings in the first phase with an investment of Rs. 750 crore. This phase which is expected to be completed in the next two to three years will accommodate an additional 10,000 employees.

The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos after a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, D. Sridhar Babu.

Also Read NRIs in US eye pre-term deliveries to beat birthright citizenship deadline

HCLTech’s announcement

Apart from Infosys, HCLTech has announced the expansion of its IT operations in Hyderabad which will lead to the creation of another 5,000 new jobs in the city.

The tech giant is going to establish a new state-of-the-art tech center in the city.

Also Read Relief from winter cold wave fades as IMD Hyderabad forecasts dip in mercury

HCLTech made this announcement on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

As HCLTech and Infosys have announced thousands of new jobs in Hyderabad, it is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy.