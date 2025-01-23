Relief from winter cold wave fades as IMD Hyderabad forecasts dip in mercury

Hyderabad: The relief from the winter cold wave is likely to end as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts a significant dip in temperatures.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for most of the districts in the state. The alert is valid for today.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts hint at return of winter cold wave

According to the forecasts made by the department, the temperature is likely to dip to as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

It has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Sangareddy district.

Weather in the city

The winter cold wave is also expected in Hyderabad today as the IMD forecasts a dip in temperature in the city as well.

It has also forecast misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours until Sunday.

The forecast is applicable to all zones in Hyderabad: Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Sri Lingampally.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts a dip in temperature in the coming days, the relief from the winter cold wave is likely to end.