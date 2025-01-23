NRIs in US eye pre-term deliveries to beat birthright citizenship deadline

Anxiety is running high among NRIs in the US following the recent announcement by President Donald Trump to end birthright citizenship.

Many expectant Indian couples are reportedly rushing to maternity clinics with a request for pre-term deliveries to ensure their children are born before the February 20 deadline.

This policy change will prevent babies born to non-permanent residents after the deadline from automatically gaining US citizenship.

Surge in pre-term delivery requests by NRIs in US

According to a report published in TOI, in New Jersey, a maternity specialist Dr. S. D. Rama has been inundated with requests for pre-term deliveries.

As per the doctor, women in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy are requesting C-sections to be scheduled ahead of time. It is revealed that even a seven-month-pregnant woman is considering early delivery.

Another doctor based in Texas Dr. S. G. Mukkala said that he explained the risks of pre-term deliveries to many couples in the past two days.

These complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding difficulties, and low birth weight.

However, many NRIs feel compelled to take this step to secure US citizenship for their newborns, he added.

While the urgency to secure citizenship is understandable, the health risks associated with pre-term births cannot be ignored.

Order to end birthright US citizenship

Recently, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The order directs federal agencies to deny recognition of US citizenship for children born on American soil to parents who are in the country illegally or on temporary visas unless one parent is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

It states that such children will not be eligible for US citizenship starting 30 days from its signing.

In order to meet the deadline, NRIs in US are reportedly planning pre-term deliveries.