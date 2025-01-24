Fire breaks out at tiffin center in Hyderabad’s Bachupally

Hyderabad: In yet another incident in Hyderabad, a fire broke out at a tiffin center in the Nizampet area of Bachupally on Friday.

Following the incident, panic prevailed among the locals. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the swift action by the authorities prevented a major disaster.

Reason for fire at tiffin center in Hyderabad’s Bachupally

According to officials, the fire is believed to have been triggered by an LPG leak. At the time of the incident, a few individuals were present inside the eatery.

The police and fire departments were alerted when the workers noticed flames and smoke.

Upon receiving the information, fire personnel reached the scene and shifted the LPG cylinders to a safe location. They successfully extinguished the blaze.

Traffic disruption in the area

The incident caused significant traffic congestion in the busy Nizampet area. Authorities worked to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

The Bachupally police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any potential safety lapses.