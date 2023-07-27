Derek O’Brien attacks PM Modi over his ‘INDIA’ remarks

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark at the Opposition alliance name ‘INDIA’.

“Hello Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi you are at it again, attacking us, attacking us with our new name, ‘INDIA’, Jeetega Bharat (tagline of the alliance). What happened? Why are you so negative? The only response you can give is a negative one,” O’Brien said in a video on social media.

“You know Mr Modi, we have got you, just where we wanted you to be. We wanted you to react. We wanted you to be negative and you are just doing that. We will carry on spreading the word ‘INDIA’, Jeetega Bharat,” the MP said.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister took a jibe at the Opposition’s ‘INDIA’ and said terror outfits also have ‘INDIA’ in their names. He also called it “directionless.”

On July 18, 26 political parties including the main Opposition Congress announced the name of ‘INDIA’ in Karnataka to fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.