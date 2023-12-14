Derek O’Brien suspended from remainder of Winter Session

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th December 2023 1:28 pm IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

New Delhi: TMC member Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct”.

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and warned him for his conduct.

He was named earlier in the morning also for his “unruly behaviour” and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.

Accusing O’Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as members of the opposition protested the suspension.

