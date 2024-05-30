Designer of Burj Khalifa aims to make buildings that can store energy

Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), the architecture firm that designed many of the world’s most well-known buildings, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, is considering ways to transform buildings into batteries.

In a statement on Thursday, May 30, SOM and Energy Vault Holdings Inc. announced the exclusive gloval gravity energy partnership to integrate energy storage into building design.

“What if a building could become a battery? We’ve partnered w/ Energy Vault to optimize its gravity energy storage system—where heavy blocks stored high, when released, create energy that can be converted into electricity,” SOM wrote in a post on X.

Energy Vault took to X and wrote, “Excited to announce our exclusive global partnership with @SOM_Design! We’re integrating #GravityEnergyStorage into building design with our next-gen G-VAULT™ solutions, driving sustainability and innovation. $NRGV.”

As part of this partnership, SOM will be the exclusive architect and structural engineer for the next generation of Energy Vault gravity energy storage systems, aiming to maximize sustainability, accelerate carbon payback, and lower energy consumption costs.

Through this partnership, Energy Vault and SOM are designing a new platform of G-VAULT GESS solutions focused on improved economics, energy density and sustainability, including EVu, EVc, EVy, and EV0.

The partnership is led by a managing partner at SOM, Adam Semel and Scott Duncan with Structural Engineer Bill Baker.

“This partnership with Energy Vault is a commitment not only to accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels, but also to explore, together, how the architecture of renewable energy can enhance our shared natural landscapes and urban environments. Given the transformative nature of Energy Vault’s technology, we’re especially excited to launch this unique, global partnership.” Semel said.