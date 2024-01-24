Despite absence of Kohli and Shami, Hyderabad is set to witness an exciting Test match

Hyderabad’s cricket fans will get a rare treat when the first Test between India and England is held at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium from Jan 25. Although Hyderabad has witnessed games in shorter formats, it has been a long time since a Test match was held in the city. As every fan knows, the traditional five-day Test match is the ultimate appraisal of technique, stamina and character of the teams and the players.

It will also be a trial for the newly elected body of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and one hope that they will live up to expectations. The stadium now sports a spic and span look. Repair works and renovations have been carried out for the comfort of the spectators. Ticket sales have been very encouraging and it is likely that the stadium will be filled up when the match begins.

90 years ago…

Coincidentally it was exactly 90 years ago, between January 23 and 25 of the year 1934, that people witnessed the first international cricket match on the soil of the twin cities. Although it was not a Test match but a three-day first class match between the visiting England side (then known as the MCC or Marylebone Cricket Club) and a team picked by Nawab Moin Ud Dowlah.

Some of the legendary names of Indian cricket such as C.K. Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Amar Singh and Mushtaq Ali were in the Nawab’s team and the match was played at the Gymkhana ground in Secunderabad. MCC batted first and was bundled out for a paltry 112 in only 49.1 overs. Mushtaq Ali (5 for 37) and Amar Singh (4 for 33) wreaked havoc in the English batting line up.

The Nawab’s team took the first innings lead by scoring 194. Top scorer was Amar Singh with 58. But in the second innings the MCC fared better and scored 303. Thus the Indian side was given a victory target of 222. But the local team suffered a middle order collapse and its defeat was averted only by a fighting knock of 79 by C.K. Nayudu. Eventually the match ended in a draw with the Nawab’s team having scored 188 for nine in its second outing.

England’s bazball tactics

Coming back to the present days, it seems likely that India will hold the upper hand in the match against England. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has opined that England’s aggressive bazball tactics will not work in Indian conditions. It may be true that the English approach to Test cricket has brought about a revolutionary change but in India a different approach is needed. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has also agreed that India has the advantage.

In Indian conditions what is needed is patient grafting for the runs. One must prepare oneself mentally to occupy the crease for two days and pile up runs in bits and pieces. England will have to be cautious against wily and experienced spinners like Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Onus lies with Indian batters

Indian batters should be able to perform well because they are very familiar with the conditions. They know what to expect and they know what works best in India. However, they too must take care against the English fast bowlers especially James Anderson. The evergreen Anderson is more than 41 years old but is remarkably fit and highly motivated.

He is ranked among the great fast bowlers of all time and now has 690 Test wickets to his name. He may go past the 700 mark during this series in India. Beckoning him forward is Shane Warne’s tally of 708. And then a long way ahead is Muralitharan with 800. Whatever may be his final tally, Jimmy Anderson is assured of a glorious place in cricket’s history.

Kohli and Shami will not play

But India with Rohit Sharma at the helm is capable of putting up big scores. Kohli has voluntarily withdrawn from the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Strike bowler Mohammed Shami is also out due to injury. The presence of these two key players would have been an added advantage to India. But a lot is expected from Gill, Jaiswal, Iyer and Rahul who should make the best of this opportunity on home soil.

From the local point of view, the cynosure of all eyes is likely to be Mohammed Siraj. If he can take a haul of five wickets or more, he will set the stands on fire, there is no doubt about that. So, an exciting battle lies ahead for Hyderabad’s cricket followers.