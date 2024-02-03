Destroyed Hamas’ rocket-making unit in Gaza: IDF

The IDF in a statement on Friday night said that its 646th Brigade destroyed a complex used by Hamas to produce rockets in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 7:23 pm IST
Destroyed Hamas' rocket-making unit in Gaza: IDF
Photo: IANS

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that its troops have destroyed a rocket-making unit of Hamas in central Gaza.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The IDF in a statement on Friday night said that its 646th Brigade destroyed a complex used by Hamas to produce rockets in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

The IDF said that the complex contained civilian and dual-use machines which were converted by Hamas for the production of weapons.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Al-Aqsa Mosque almost empty for 17th Friday prayer due to Israeli curbs

The Israeli military said that the 99th division of the IDF eliminated several terror infrastructures in central Gaza and many terror operatives were also neutralised.

Soldiers from the Yiftah Brigade raided safes belonging to Hamas and seized several documents showing how Hamas was transferring funds.

The IDF statement also said that soldiers from the 179th Brigade discovered a significant tunnel route and destroyed it.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 7:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button