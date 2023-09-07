Destroying madrasas will do half the job for Hindutva: Raja Singh

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh has yet again stirred a controversy by allegedly calling for violence against minorities in Haryana on Wednesday, September 6. He was speaking at an event organised by Right-wing outfits in Hisar.

In a recent video from the event, which was doing rounds on social media on Thursday, Raja Singh is heard saying, “I will behead those who come in the way of making Bharat a Hindu Rashtra.”

He asks all Hindus to take a pledge against love jihadis saying, “Hinduism will be protected at any cost. ‘Bharat’ will be made a Hindu country and no force can stop that from happening.”

He goes on to say, “Whoever speaks against Hindus, we not be spared. I would slaughter those who want Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

Location: Hansi, Hisar, Haryana

Date: September 6, 2023



BJP legislator T Raja Singh delivered an extremely hateful speech targeting Muslims with open calls for brutal violence. pic.twitter.com/HBhI4SViE8 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) September 7, 2023

Training guns on Muslim madarsas, Raja Singh said, “The madrasas are giving training of stone-pelting and looting other.” Raja Singh pointed out that Assam’s chief minister has done a great job by curbing madarsa activities in his state.

Raja Singh further adds: “Muslim children, from the age of five, are trained to attack Parliament, plant bombs and conduct other destructive activities in madarsas. Destroying madarsa will do half the job to save Hindutva.”

He further said that Hindu children would proudly walk in the country only if Muslims and Christians are terminated.

Addressing Muslims as ‘gol topi wale’, Raja Singh reiterated that Nuh violence was nothing but a planned attack by Muslims to disrupt Hinduism.