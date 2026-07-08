Detailed probe to find cause of Wayanad landslide: Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday, July 8, said that the government will carry out a detailed examination to know the reasons behind the Wayanad landslide that claimed three lives on July 7.

The CM said that it would also be examined whether the directives issued by the central government while giving environment clearance to the tunnel project have been adhered to by the construction company.

The work on the tunnel, which will connect Wayanad with Kozhikode, will restart only after these two examinations are completed, Satheesan said at a press conference here.

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He said that the decision to carry out the examinations was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by him in the morning after reviewing the reports related to the landslide.

The CM said that the Cabinet has also decided to take all legal and technical steps required to find out the reasons for the incident.

He said that there were reports that the landslide occurred above the construction site. “We will examine that too,” he said.