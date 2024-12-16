Detention policy for engineering colleges in Telangana relaxed for 2024-25

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, December 16, said that the detention policy for students in engineering colleges in Telangana has been relaxed for this year.

The minister’s statement comes following a request and suggestion by All India Majlis e Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi to reconsider the detention police alongside other issues across Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) affiliated colleges in the state.

D Narasimha stated that the government will hold a meeting at the earliest with the management of educational institutions, including engineering colleges in Telangana, to discuss issues of detention, credits, reexaminations, readmission and fee reimbursement.

Addressing Owaisi’s concerns about the detention of students, he stated, “This detention policy has been in place for 40-50 years across educational institutions and had been relaxed for a few years during the pandemic. In principal, the detention policy will be relaxed this year too.”

Akbaruddin Owaisi had raised questions and concerns in the Assembly that the varied credit system in universities and the detention policy is hampering the progress of students, especially in the engineering stream. “Those studying in the state-run universities are being detained, where autonomous colleges are pushing the students by hook or crook. This is adversely impacting job opportunities for students,” he remarked.

To this, the minister said that the regulatory powers of the universities in regard to autonomous colleges should be much more stringent and strong in matters of passing, promoting and detention.